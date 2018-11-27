CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decor 'shines with the spirit of patriotism'

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations this week. The theme this year is "American Treasures." (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Cue the carols: The White House halls have been decked.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations she designed for the first family's home. This year's theme is "American Treasures."


"The White House shines with the spirit of patriotism," reads the description of the decorations on the White House website. "This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation."

The many decorations include a Gold Star tree decorated by Gold Star families, a gingerbread house replica of the National Mall and one hall that features 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees.

"The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It's a symbol of valor and bravery," reads the White House description.

The White House anticipates more than 30,000 members of the public to visit and tour the decorations in the month of December.

