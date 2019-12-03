christmas

Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions

SPAIN -- A luxury Spanish hotel has a Christmas tree worth $15 million.

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia, on Spain's southern coast decorated their tree with three-karat pink diamonds, four-karat sapphires, oval red diamonds, and black and white diamonds.

In addition to the jewels, the hotel says the tree also features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and even 3-D printed chocolate peacocks.

The various decorations adorned on the 16-foot tall tree were all hand-crafted by Debbie Wingham Diamond Designer. The diamonds take inspiration from the hotel lobby's theme of art deco and colonial design.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhotelchristmas treechristmasu.s. & worlddiamonds
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
'A Christmas Carol' takes a dark twist in new miniseries
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions; IG report expected to be released
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
2 suspects wanted in multiple robberies, abductions in SW suburbs: police
Chicago shore battered by high waves, lakefront path closed
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday
Show More
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
FBI offers $5M to find US citizen on Most Wanted Terrorist List
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News