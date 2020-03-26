viral video

Montana reporter tells herd of bison 'I ain't messing with you' in viral video | WATCH

YELLOWSTONE, Mont. -- A Montana reporter had the perfect reaction to an approaching herd of bison.

Deion Broxton, a reporter with KTVM-TV, was preparing to take a live shot at Yellowstone National Park when he noticed a gang of bison getting closer.

"I ain't messing with you," he says, before packing up his gear and driving away.

He tweeted a video of his reaction, which has been viewed more than 7 million times on Twitter as of Thursday. He also took a video of the bison once he was a safe distance away.



Yellowstone tweeted that Broxton gave the "perfect" example of what to do when approached by bison, which can weigh up to 3,500 pounds. While bison attacks aren't common, park officials said bison-related injuries happen about once or twice a year.



Others took to social media to compare the reporter's reaction to their social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Bison? That's how I am just walking down the sidewalk these days." one user tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontanaviral videonational park serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakefront, 606 trails closed to public amid stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, aldermen say
Non-essential workers experience unemployment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
12 shot Wednesday in Chicago's most violent day since stay-at-home order began
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
Show More
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
CPD seeks to identify 2 in South Side Red Line shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host phone town hall for seniors during COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News