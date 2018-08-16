It's Chicago Air and Water Show week at ABC7! Each and every year, there is a celebrity jumper in the show.This year it's Chicago's one and only Rhymefest. For this hip hop artist, the jump is more than adrenaline rush. It's a tribute to his family."My grandfather was a 173rd Airborne Trooper and he was in Vietnam," Rhymefest said.Sitting on the couch with his grandmother, Paula Smith, Rhymefest remembered the sacrifices his grandfather made for his country."Especially where our country is right now, you know, I think it's important to honor our ancestors and our family members and do these rituals. I'm happy that I'm able to be a part of that," Rhymefest said.He will take the plunge this weekend with the Golden Knights. He is looking forward to the opportunity."I believe that life is not so much about destinations, but the journey, and enjoying the journey. I'm looking forward to the fear. I'm looking forward to the revelation and the adrenaline," Rhymefest said.He's ready to suite up and jump, as his grandfather once did. Smith will be on hand to cheer on her grandson."I think I welcome it. I welcome it. He's always trying to do something daring," Smith said. "He can do it. He can do it. You can do it!"Kids from Rhymefest's program, Art of Culture, will be performing the National Anthem just before his jump at North Avenue Beach.He's also working on a song in honor of the 60th anniversary of the show. He promised ABC7 Eyewitness News a sneak peek during his interview Friday morning with ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler.