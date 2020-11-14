rockefeller christmas tree

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City; lighting Dec. 2

Its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
NEW YORK CITY -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

Video showed the tree being trucked in early Saturday morning, later to be lifted into its spot by crane.


RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.



The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.


The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York .

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citychristmas treechristmasu.s. & worldrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE
Where will the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree come from this year?
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Teen shot during fight in Portillo's drive-thru
Hospital workers overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients increase statewide
Oak Park baker spreads cheer with Christmas cookies
Watseka soldier among 5 US peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash
SpaceX's 2nd astronaut flight delayed until Sunday night
Woman struggles after losing mom to COVID-19, fears for 2 brothers in hospital
Show More
Nursing home workers threaten strike over COVID-19 conditions
Off-duty Calumet Park police officer dies in Hazel Crest crash
13-month-old baby with measles traveled through O'Hare Airport
Tree Lights return to Morton Arboretum with social distancing
Cook County issued COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory
More TOP STORIES News