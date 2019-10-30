Houston-area senior home has piles of candy for trick-or-treaters

WEBSTER, Texas -- They asked for candy and you answered! Now, they need enough trick-or-treaters to eat it all.Residents at a Clear Lake assisted living center in Houston, Texas want to make Halloween unforgettable for kids in their community.Heartis Clear Lake asked for candy donations so its residents can hand out enough for every child in the neighborhood. Now, they have piles of candy and are worried they may not have enough trick-or-treaters."We need trick-or-treaters," read the signs in orange and black.The center now has so much candy, it's certain all 141 people living there will be able to pass out candy on Halloween.Candy has come in from all over the country.