halloween

Houston-area senior home has piles of candy for trick-or-treaters

WEBSTER, Texas -- They asked for candy and you answered! Now, they need enough trick-or-treaters to eat it all.

Residents at a Clear Lake assisted living center in Houston, Texas want to make Halloween unforgettable for kids in their community.

Heartis Clear Lake asked for candy donations so its residents can hand out enough for every child in the neighborhood. Now, they have piles of candy and are worried they may not have enough trick-or-treaters.



"We need trick-or-treaters," read the signs in orange and black.

The center now has so much candy, it's certain all 141 people living there will be able to pass out candy on Halloween.

Candy has come in from all over the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasnursing homehalloweenbuzzworthyelderlyfacebookseniorsu.s. & worldsenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in Vernon Hills
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No deal reached on CPS, CTU contract; classes canceled Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook County, SW suburbs
ISIS prisoner's chilling prediction after al-Baghdadi death
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
CPD aim to improve homicide clearance rate
R. Kelly up for status hearing in Chicago federal case
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday
Show More
Indoor Halloween trick-or-treating, family fun in the Chicago area
Illinois House launches probe that could lead to Arroyo's expulsion
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 407 acres in red flag conditions
New Pixar short makes history featuring first Filipino animated characters
Man charged in death of IDOT contractor working roadside in Mount Prospect
More TOP STORIES News