Society

Teen who couldn't afford size 18 sneakers gifted 10 pairs of shoes by Shaquille O'Neal

EMBED <>More Videos

Laker legend Shaquille O'Neal gave an Atlanta teen 10 reasons to smile.

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is a big man with big shoes and an even bigger heart.

The NBA Hall of Famer remembers what it was like growing up with large feet, and having a mom who couldn't afford to buy him shoes.

"I just kinda reminisced about how that used to be me, my mom and my dad," said O'Neal.

He heard about 13-year-old Zach Keith of Atlanta, who was in a similar situation, needing a size 18.

So O'Neal took him to his favorite specialty shoe store and picked up the tab for 10 pairs of shoes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhall of famenbaact of kindnessshoesteenager
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn thought to be abandoned charged, police say
2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club
Uber dips below $45 per share IPO price as trading starts
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake boy plead not guilty
Woman escapes before car crashes into Chicago River
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Show More
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
US-China talks resume briefly after US hikes China tariffs
Neighbors furious after pins placed around tree to deter dogs
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
Cebu brings regional Filipino cuisine to Wicker Park
More TOP STORIES News