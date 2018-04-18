BARBARA BUSH

"How is 41?" Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (AP)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Many of you are wondering how former President George H.W. Bush is doing after his wife of 73 years passed away.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath released a statement Wednesday on behalf of President George H.W. Bush:

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on - as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the office of George H.W. Bush, gave an update on the 41st President of the United States:

"So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

He, of course, is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years.

He held her hand all day today and was at her side when (she) left this good earth.

Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

He is determined to be there for them as well.

He appreciates all the well wishes and support."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushpoliticsfamous deathu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News