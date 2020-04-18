'Spirit of Chicago' song pays tribute to medical workers fighting COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some well-known Chicago musicians have lent their voices in tribute to the city's medical workers.The song "Spirit of Chicago" includes performers Dennis De Young (formerly of Styx), Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and many others. The project was spearheaded by "Ides of March" songwriter Jim Peterik.Peterik said although the song references Chicago, he hopes its message resonates all over the world."No matter which city you are in, this 'Spirit' is undeniable," he said.