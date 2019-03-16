St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade

Hundreds of thousands attended the annual dyeing which was done by the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130. While the recipe for the dye is a closely guarded secret, it is safe for the environment, officials said.
Festivities continued with the parade, which ran along Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to State Street. Temps were chilly but dry Saturday.
GETTING THERE:
Officials are encouraging anyone planning to attend the St. Patrick's Day festivities in downtown Chicago to use public transportation.
Metra and CTA are adding service to get people to the Chicago St. Patrick's Day and South Side Irish parades this weekend. Due to the expected high ridership, Metra recommends purchasing tickets prior to boarding this weekend.
For complete details on routes and extra service, click here.