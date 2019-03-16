St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day 2019: Chicago River dyeing, parade

EMBED <>More Videos

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here's how to watch this year's Chicago River dyeing and St. Patrick's Day parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day celebrations kicked off Saturday morning in Chicago with green dye being spilled into the Chicago River and continued a St. Patrick's Day parade in the Loop.

Hundreds of thousands attended the annual dyeing which was done by the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130. While the recipe for the dye is a closely guarded secret, it is safe for the environment, officials said.

Festivities continued with the parade, which ran along Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to State Street. Temps were chilly but dry Saturday.

WATCH: Chicago named best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago is 2019's best city for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, according to personal finance website Wallethub.



WATCH: How the Chicago River is dyed green

EMBED More News Videos

It has been six years since St. Patrick?s Day has fallen on a Saturday, and in that time the dyeing of the Chicago River has been celebrated and improved.



The St. Patrick's Day Parade is available on-demand following the broadcast.

WATCH: Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
WATCH: Security stepped up for St. Patrick's Day parade
EMBED More News Videos

Security is being stepped up at this year's St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Chicago.



WATCH: St. Patrick's Day Trivia With Parade Queen

EMBED More News Videos

Madeline Mitchell has been crowned "Queen" of the Downtown Parade and she joined ABC7 Friday morning to play some St. Patrick's Day trivia.



GETTING THERE:

Officials are encouraging anyone planning to attend the St. Patrick's Day festivities in downtown Chicago to use public transportation.

Metra and CTA are adding service to get people to the Chicago St. Patrick's Day and South Side Irish parades this weekend. Due to the expected high ridership, Metra recommends purchasing tickets prior to boarding this weekend.

For complete details on routes and extra service, click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopst patricks dayparadechicago rivermetrafun stuffcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parade broadcast
VU Rooftop serving Irish classics this St. Patrick's Day
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls collecting donations for March for Kids Campaign
The 60: St. Patrick's Day Weekend
TOP STORIES
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Police looking for 5 suspects in connection with stabbing of CTA employee
Mom rescues daughter after moose crashes through window
ABC7 celebrates St. Patrick's Day with parade broadcast
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured
Chicago man charged in fatal love triangle-related shooting in Evanston
Show More
Students in Chicago, across the world protest warming, pleading for their future
'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff cast spills their secrets
Ohio man gives up everything for Lent...except beer
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Texas man has more video games than anyone on earth
More TOP STORIES News