Star of Chicago's 'Hamilton' production, Fairgrounds Coffee raising funds for epilepsy research

Your morning caffeine hit could help people with epilepsy. (WLS)

Miguel Cervantes, star of the Chicago production of "Hamilton," is the father of Adelaide, who has a severe form of epilepsy.

When Michael Schultz from Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea heard about Adelaide's condition, he created a coffee blend named after Adelaide to benefit Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE).

20 percent of the proceeds from each bag of Adelaide's Blend is donated to CURE. The blend is available at Mariano's and Fairgrounds Coffee.

