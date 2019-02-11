Surprise birthday party celebrates 100-year-old Chicago woman

A surprise 100th birthday celebration was held Saturday night for a Chicago woman who has born when Woodrow Wilson was president.Family and friends gathered to celebrate Juanita Blair in southwest suburban BridgeviewBlair stays very active. She still works six days a week at the dry cleaners she opened with her late husband in 1957.She has also voted in every election, including for Mayor Harold Washington and President Barack Obama.Blair still has her driver's license and she doesn't wear glasses. She also refuses to use a calculator.