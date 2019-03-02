SOCIETY

Toddler greets garbage man with cookies every week

A California boy has a heartwarming friendship with his neighborhood's garbage man.

Thomas Osentowski, 2, bakes cookies for the driver, Ron Rowe, every Monday night. Thomas then waits with his parents for Rowe to arrive at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"This is our Tuesday morning, no matter the temperature," Thomas's father said.

"Ron is Thomas's best friend, as far as I'm concerned," Thomas's mother said.

Rowe said seeing Thomas is the highlight of his day.

"It's absolutely wonderful," Rowe said. "My little buddy right here."
