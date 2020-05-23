CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Talk is a monthly show on the fourth Tuesday of the month hosted by Block Club Chicago co-founder Jen Sabella and public activist and former CPS teacher Erika Wozniak Frances.
It features influential Chicago women and gender nonconforming individuals fighting for social justice, according to its website.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the show but their back Tuesday, May 26 with a special virtual edition.
It will feature Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Allison Arwady, MD, MPH.
Dr. Arwady has become a familiar face for Chicagoans during the pandemic.
"Dr. Arwady has wowed us all with her calm, focused, reassuring tone - and her deep well of knowledge on epidemiology," according to The Girl Talk.
Register to watch the show live here to learn more about Dr. Arwady personally and professionally on Tuesday.
'The Girl Talk' returns with virtual edition featuring Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Public Department of Health Commissioner
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More