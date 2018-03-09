Waffle House worker captured in act of kindness

A single photo is proving the smallest act of kindness can make the biggest difference.La Marque Waffle House waitress Evoni Williams has gone viral after a customer recorded her taking time to cut up an elderly man's meal for him.Williams said the man is a regular customer, but this was his first time back after a trip to the hospital.She said she felt she was only doing the right thing and is surprised by the attention.If that wasn't enough, Williams is just 18 and is working at the Waffle House to save up for college.The La Marque mayor is honoring Williams for her act of kindness.