SOCIETY

Woman confronts man who criticized her for speaking Spanish at Cracker Barrel

EMBED </>More Videos

"I can speak English and Spanish. I'm bilingual, and in this country, I can speak whatever language I want."

EL PASO, Texas --
A video of a woman defending her decision to speak Spanish at Cracker Barrel is going viral.

Jasmin Nolan says she was having a conversation with her mother in Spanish when a man confronted them.

According to Nolan, the man said to them, "This is America. Speak English."

After a few minutes of arguing, Nolan pulled out her cellphone and recorded herself confronting the man.

In the video, Nolan can be seen telling the man, "Oh I can. I can speak English and Spanish. I'm bilingual and in this country I can speak whatever language I want."

The man can be seen telling Nolan that he's an Army veteran who fought for his country. Meanwhile, Nolan's husband is currently deployed in Korea.

"My husband doesn't speak Spanish," Nolan told KVIA-TV. "We come from very different cultures. He's from Wisconsin. He was very proud of me for standing up to (the man in the video). He thought that this man was completely wrong."

After the confrontation, Nolan and her mother decided to leave the restaurant.

Cracker Barrel issued the following statement in response to the treatment Nolan received:

We at Cracker Barrel are governed by our mission of Pleasing People. In the spirit of those two simple words, we operate within the ideals of fairness, mutual respect and equal treatment of all people. These ideals are at the core of our corporate culture and evident in our stores. We respect all individuals regardless of who they are or what they believe and we require the same mutual respect amongst our employees, guests and vendors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videotexas newsracismu.s. & worldTexas
SOCIETY
Indianapolis couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
More Society
Top Stories
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
LIVE TEMPS:Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Young sisters, ages 5 and 8, survive 44 hours lost in woods
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Show More
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare
Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
More News