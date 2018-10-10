SOCIETY

Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman escorted off flight after she claimed she had squirrel for emotional support

ORLANDO, Florida --
Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night due to a squirrel.

Frontier said a passenger boarded Flight 1612 in Orlando, saying the squirrel was an emotional support animal.
RELATED: Texas State student: Airline told me to flush pet hamster down toilet

EMBED More News Videos

A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.



The airline said the woman said she was bringing an emotional support animal on the flight, but there wasn't anything saying that it was a squirrel.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines moves to stop abuse of emotional support animals policy

Frontier said "rodents, including squirrels are not allowed" on its flights.

When the woman was told about the policy, she reportedly refused to get off the plane.

Police were called and escorted the woman off the plane.

RELATED: Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight

EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines denied a woman's attempt to bring a peacock onto a flight as an emotional support animal.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldsquirrelpassengerairlineFloridaOhio
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign
Program gives students lessons in Latino culture, theater
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018 live radar map: Category 4 storm menaces Florida
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Streamwood
Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station
CA mom demands answers after disabled man dies in hot car
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Show More
Chicago tops Conde Nast Reader's Choice Awards for best big city
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Sears may be days away from bankruptcy
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday
More News