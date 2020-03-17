Society

Woman announces engagement to grandpa through his nursing home window

LAKE WACCAMAW, North Carolina -- As the number of coronavirus cases increase around the country, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are protecting their elderly residents by restricting visitors and time spent outside.

These restrictions didn't stop one resident's granddaughter from sharing some exciting news with her grandfather.
Despite not being able to go inside and show him in person, Carly Boyd found a way to break the news of her recent engagement to her grandfather.

The assisted living facility suggested Boyd announce the engagement through his bedroom window.
In photos that captured the moment, Boyd is seen pointing to her finger at her engagement ring. The photos also show the two 'holding hands' through the window.

Boyd used to be employed at the facility as a nurse's assistant, but just recently graduated from nursing school.
