World's largest bounce house tour to stop in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE (WLS) -- The Big Bounce America 2019 tour comes to the Chicago area in September.
It features the world's largest bounce house which includes a basketball court, giant slide and a massive ball pit.
At the center of the fun is a DJ that plays nightclub quality sound and lights.
The tour stops in suburban Elk Grove Village from September 6 through 15 at the Busse Lake Boating Center, 17 E. Higgins Rd.
It also features a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.
The Big Bounce America tour rolled out in March in Boca Roton, Florida.
Tickets start at $16, for tickets and pricing click here .
