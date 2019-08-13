Society

World's largest bounce house tour to stop in Elk Grove Village

ELK GROVE VILLAGE (WLS) -- The Big Bounce America 2019 tour comes to the Chicago area in September.

It features the world's largest bounce house which includes a basketball court, giant slide and a massive ball pit.

At the center of the fun is a DJ that plays nightclub quality sound and lights.

The tour stops in suburban Elk Grove Village from September 6 through 15 at the Busse Lake Boating Center, 17 E. Higgins Rd.

It also features a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.

The Big Bounce America tour rolled out in March in Boca Roton, Florida.

Tickets start at $16, for tickets and pricing click here .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelk grove villagebounce housefamilyworld record
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Suspect ID'd, charged in West Side VA hospital shooting
Family, friends say goodbye to Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan at funeral
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
8-year-old spends her summer picking up trash on the beach
Derailment halts trains on Metra UP West Line near Geneva
Show More
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
'Empire' filming near site of allegedly staged Smollett attack
Dayton shooter's friend provided body armor, ammunition used in attack
New law bars employers from asking salary history
Field Museum CEO to retire in 2020
More TOP STORIES News