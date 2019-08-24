Guinness World Records title for largest cast set by Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A leg cast so big, it could fit a 78-foot-tall person, is officially the largest cast in the world.The Guinness World Records presented a certificate to NorthShore Skokie Hospital's Orthopaedic & Spine Institute.The cast which measures 12-feet long and 5-feet wide is on display at the Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.Vistors are encouraged to sign the cast and take photos to share on social media with the hashtag - #WorldsLargestCastAccording to a release, the hospital created the cast as a way to highlight the importance of bone and joint health.