Guinness World Records title for largest cast set by Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A leg cast so big, it could fit a 78-foot-tall person, is officially the largest cast in the world.
The Guinness World Records presented a certificate to NorthShore Skokie Hospital's Orthopaedic & Spine Institute.
The cast which measures 12-feet long and 5-feet wide is on display at the Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie.
Vistors are encouraged to sign the cast and take photos to share on social media with the hashtag - #WorldsLargestCast
According to a release, the hospital created the cast as a way to highlight the importance of bone and joint health.
