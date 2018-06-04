World's largest gavel unveiled outside courthouse in Marshall, Ill.

Illinois is now home to the world's largest gavel.
It was unveiled this weekend, outside the Clark County Courthouse in Marshall, just over the border from Terra Haute, Indiana.
The gavel is sixty-six feet high, seventeen feet long and thirty-six feet wide and is made out of Oak.
The giant gavel honors the long legal history at the Clark County courthouse. It's one of the places where Abraham Lincoln practiced law, before becoming president.
