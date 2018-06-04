SOCIETY

World's largest gavel unveiled outside courthouse in Marshall, Ill.

EMBED </>More Videos

Illinois is now home to the world's largest gavel. (WLS)

Illinois is now home to the world's largest gavel.

It was unveiled this weekend, outside the Clark County Courthouse in Marshall, just over the border from Terra Haute, Indiana.

The gavel is sixty-six feet high, seventeen feet long and thirty-six feet wide and is made out of Oak.

The giant gavel honors the long legal history at the Clark County courthouse. It's one of the places where Abraham Lincoln practiced law, before becoming president.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycourtworld recordIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News