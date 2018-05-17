YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate

SAN FRANCISCO --If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. It all started when YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."
Audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up.
If you hear at a higher pitch, they say you'll hear Yanni. And at a lower pitch, you'll hear Laurel.
So what do you hear? Yanny or Laurel? Watch the video player below to listen to the clip in its original form and at a lower pitch.