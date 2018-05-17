SOCIETY

YANNY OR LAUREL? Audio experts weigh in on great debate

EMBED </>More Videos

If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. And now audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. It all started when YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."

Audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up.

VIDEO: Yanny or laurel? Teens behind the biggest debate since the dress settle it once and for all
EMBED More News Videos

What do you hear?



If you hear at a higher pitch, they say you'll hear Yanni. And at a lower pitch, you'll hear Laurel.

So what do you hear? Yanny or Laurel? Watch the video player below to listen to the clip in its original form and at a lower pitch.

EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't heard by now, there's a big debate brewing online. And now audio experts are offering reasons ranging from quality of the recording to what pitch your ears pick up.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyinternettwitterwatercoolersocial mediadistractionbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News