Young Chicagoans call for reallocation of police funds in 'Love March'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6313146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police say 23 people have been shot, 5 fatally so far this weekend -- including a 15-year-old boy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young Chicagoans came together Saturday in a march to end gun violence.Many of those joining the "Love March" lost friends and family to gun violence.The young people say they have the solutions to stop the violence. And they believe the city should shift some resources from the Chicago Police Department to their organizations.Young people who have lost too many family members and friends to gun violence were on the move Saturday, starting at 64th Street and King Drive and making their way to 53rd Street and King -- two locations with painful memories of loss."I am tired of losing all my friends. I'm tired of all the kids and babies being killed. I am tired of all the things that is on the inside that's happened between our people that we need to fix," The Love Train's Nita Tennyson said.Two groups, The Love Train and GoodKids MadCity, organized the march."My dad has been a victim of gun violence. My uncle has died from gun violence. I watched my blood brother become a victim right in my face," said Miracle Boyd with GoodKids MadCity.Nathaniel Pendleton lost his sister, Hadiya, just days after she performed at President Barack Obama's second inauguration festivities in 2013. He said it's important to speak out against violence."When I came out here I wanted to make sure that I do something to push positive energy out into this world," Pendleton said.These marchers are calling for more resources for their communities."We need to defund the police and fund the community. We need more mental health clinics. We need better schools," Tennyson said.GoodKids MadCity has a peace book that details their plans to improve neighborhoods in the city."We are currently trying to get Mayor Lightfoot to get 2% of the Chicago Police Department's budget so that we can use that money," Boyd said.Jai Simpson, with GoodKids MadCity, agreed."We do not need policing. We need peace and equity," Simpson said.Saturday's march was all about love for their community. At the end of the march they had a love station where they handed out free baby supplies.