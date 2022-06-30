stabbing

Bouncer, manager of Boston bar arraigned on charges connected with Palos Park Marine's murder

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2 charged in Boston bar murder of Chicago area Marine arraigned

BOSTON, Mass. (WLS) -- Two people charged in connection with the murder of a suburban Marine outside a bar in Boston appeared for their arraignment Thursday.

Palos Park native Daniel Martinez was visiting Boston for Saint Patrick's Day in March when prosecutors say Alvaro Larrama stabbed and killed him.

Larrama worked at the Sons of Boston bar as a bouncer, where Alisha Dumeer was the manager.

Prosecutors say Dumeer tried to cover up Larrama's involvement by giving him a change of clothes and then throwing away his bloodied outfit.

His body arrived at Chicago's O'Hare airport around 2 p.m., according to family, and was then taken to the family's funeral home on West 63rd Street.



The suspected killer is being held without bail and the bar manager was released on her own recognizance.

Martinez's family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the bar.

Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez was allegedly stabbed to death outside Sons of Boston pub by bouncer Alvaro Larrama.

Related topics:
palos parkmassachusettsmurderu.s. & worldstabbingmarines
