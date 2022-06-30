Bouncer, manager of Boston bar arraigned on charges connected with Palos Park Marine's murder

Palos Park native Daniel Martinez was visiting Boston for Saint Patrick's Day in March when prosecutors say Alvaro Larrama stabbed and killed him.
Larrama worked at the Sons of Boston bar as a bouncer, where Alisha Dumeer was the manager.
Prosecutors say Dumeer tried to cover up Larrama's involvement by giving him a change of clothes and then throwing away his bloodied outfit.
The suspected killer is being held without bail and the bar manager was released on her own recognizance.
Martinez's family has also filed a civil lawsuit against the bar.
