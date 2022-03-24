stabbing

Body of Palos Hills Marine stabbed to death outside Boston pub returns to Chicago

Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at the pub, is charged in the 23-year-old's death
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death in Boston

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, the U.S. Marine from Palos Hills that was stabbed to death in Boston last week, returns to the Chicago area Thursday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

His body is expected to arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport around 2 p.m., according to family.

A motorcade will then escort his body to the family's funeral home on West 63rd Street, where people are being asked to gather and welcome him home.

Martinez was fatally stabbed by a bouncer at a bar in Boston on Saturday. Alvaro Larrama is charged in the 23-year-old's death. He appeared in court Monday and was ordered held without bail.

Martinez's family said he was in Boston with one of his Marine brothers. He served four years with the U.S. Marine Corps and just completed his service in September after achieving the rank of sergeant.

Apolonia Martinez said her son was enjoying life, traveling and catching up with friends, at the time of his death.

"This is the last shirt he wore before his trip," his mother said. "And I've been wearing it because it still has his cologne and it just, it gives me comfort. And his car, it's sitting in my garage. I just, everything's the way he left it. It's really hard."

Prosecutors said surveillance video shows Martinez trying to enter the Sons of Boston pub near the city's famous Faneuil Hall with a friend Saturday night. When he was denied entrance by the bouncer, they exchanged words and then Martinez walked away, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the bouncer then chased after Martinez and attacked him. He was taken to a hospital where he died from a stab wound to the chest.

"I finally let my guard down a little bit now that he was back, and it was a sigh of relief for me," she said. "I'm like, OK, he's home. My boy is home. Now I can just exhale, and then for this to happen, it doesn't make sense."

According to court documents, prosecutors said that after Larrama stabbed Martinez, he went back into the bar's kitchen where video shows he washed his hands, discarded his sweatshirt and knit cap, and turned his t-shirt inside out before fleeing the scene from a back door.

"This is a heartbreaking case for everybody. It's a heartbreaking case for the city," said Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County, Mass., District Attorney.

Martinez was born and raised in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, went to high school in Northwest Indiana where his mother is, lived in Palos Hills with his father and was helping out with the family business, working at his family's funeral home in Chicago.

His wake will be held at that same funeral home, his family said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palos hillscrown pointchicagolittle villagemurderbaru.s. & worldman killedstabbingmarines
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death outside Boston bar
Man stabbed in face after forcing way into woman's home, police say
Crest Hill officer stabbed, man killed in police shooting incident
New York MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philly after reported arson
TOP STORIES
2nd Chicago free gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
In 1st full year of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago lost over 91K residents
US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukrainian refugees
CTA train service resumes after track power outage on North Side
Lightfoot selects Nicole Lee for 11th Ward
Former IL Rep. Acevedo gets 6 months in prison in case tied to Madigan
Show More
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Senate committee wraps up hearings on Jackson's nomination
Chicago Weather: Chilly with rain/snow showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News