Soul Children of Chicago host drive-thru holiday experience for CHA kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Soul Children Choir of Chicago will host a drive-thru holiday experience for kids living in the Chicago Housing Authority.
The event will feature music, toys, hot cocoa and food boxes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Organizers are expecting at least 400 toys to be distributed.
The Soul Children of Chicago will perform and Santa Claus will make a special appearance.
This event will be held in the parking lot of XS Tennis located at 5336 S. State St.
