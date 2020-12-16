Six Flags Great America now offering drive-thru Holiday in the Park lights experience

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Six Flags Great America is now offering a drive-thru option as it hosts its third annual Holiday in the Park Lights.The amusement park was scheduled to reopen last month, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The attraction will feature more than three million lights, holiday themes and seasonal tunes.The park will operate at reduced capacity with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including thermal imaging for temperature checks and expanded mobile food ordering. All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear masks. Rides at the park will not be operating."Visiting Great America's Holiday in the Park has become a much loved family tradition and we look forward to welcoming guests back to our park to celebrate the season. As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and our new health and wellness protocols create an environment that allows everyone to safely experience the magic of the holidays," Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi said in October. "We greatly appreciate the support of Gurnee Mayor Kovarik and Governor Pritzker throughout this reopening process."The event will take place from November until Dec. 31 and Jan. 1-10, 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31.Guests will be required to make a reservation and buy tickets atVisitfor more information.