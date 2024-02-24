Soul Prime draws appetites and attention to southern cuisine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local chef is serving up a taste of southern cuisine on Chicago's north side.

Chef Royce Williams is the owner of Soul Prime. The black-owned eatery opened its doors in last May, promising an "elevated" taste of southern cuisine. However, Williams says business was all but booming the first few months.

But her luck quickly changed, when famed TikTok food critic Keith Lee paid her restaurant a visit in September, and gave a raving review. Now, customers from both in and out of town are flowing into her restaurant for a taste of the menu.

Williams and sous chef Sierra Al-Ahad visited ABC 7 to talk about their goal to draw more appetites and attention to soul food.