CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people will have to find a new place to stay after a fire broke out in their apartment building.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning near East 88th Street and South Houston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. Video captured the glow from the flames.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Firefighters were still on the scene at about 8 a.m. checking for hot spots.

