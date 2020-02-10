Boy, 13, charged with crashing stolen Jeep into squad car before hitting 9 vehicles at a South Chicago dealership

CHICAGO -- Three children, including one as young as 10, have been charged with speeding in a stolen vehicle Saturday and striking several cars, including a police officer's, in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 13-year-old boy faces three felony counts of aggravated assaulted with a vehicle, a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, according to Chicago police.

Two others, ages 10 and 12, face a misdemeanor count each of trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The children were allegedly speeding in a Jeep Cherokee just before 4:30 p.m. when they rear-ended the unmarked police car and drove away, Chicago police said.

Officers chased the Jeep to the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, where it drove into nine parked vehicles at Union Auto Sales dealership and flipped over, police said.

The boys were treated for minor injuries and were taken into custody.

