Man charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 71-year-old pedestrian: Chicago police

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in South Chicago Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 47-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a South Chicago hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 71-year-old man last month, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Jorge Diaz was arrested Monday in the 1700-block of South State Street after being identified as the person who hit a pedestrian in the 2900-block of East 87th Street on Nov. 26, CPD said.

He then drove away, but later turned himself in to CPD, police said.

He's been charged with aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm and failure to report an accident causing injury.

Chicago police previously said the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk at 87th Street and South Commercial Avenue just before 2 p.m. when he was hit.

CPD said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Diaz is next due in court Wednesday.

