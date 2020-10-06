Visitation to be held Tuesday for fallen South Holland firefighter Dylan Cunningham

Cunningham died last week after a mishap during an underwater dive training near Kankakee. The incident took place at Haigh Quarry, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
Hundreds of fellow firefighters are expected at a walk through Tuesday in his honor at the Smits funeral home in Dyer, Indiana. His funeral service will be held Wednesday.
South Holland Village Administrator J. Wynsma said Cunningham had been full-time with the department since February 2018 but served part-time beginning in 2011.
Wynsma described him as "a very special young man."
"We know you have many questions, and so do we," Wynsma said. "We ask that you keep Dylan's family and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
Cunningham was engaged and expecting his first child. He also served in the Illinois National Guard.