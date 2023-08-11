South Holland, last 'dry town' in Illinois, issues 1st-ever liquor license

South Holland, IL issued its first-ever liquor license to Blueberry Field Pancake House & Restaurant, which will sell mimosas with its breakfast menu.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- For the first time in village history, South Holland has issued a liquor license.

"It's been a long time coming. I mean, why not?" said Linda Jackson.

The last dry town in the state, South Holland issued a license for beer and wine sales to Blueberry Field Pancake House & Restaurant, which will now serve mimosas with their breakfast menu.

"I think it's good. I think it will actually bring more customers to the town, more attractions to the restaurants that are here," said Victory Ike.

The unanimous decision to change the ordinance came after years of discussion with church leaders, businesses and neighborhood groups, the Village Board said, to become more progressive and the community more desirable.

Some fine dining restaurants haven't opened in South Holland because they weren't able to serve alcohol.

"It sounds pretty good to me. It makes me come here even more, especially for dinner or lunch," Jackson said.

New Beginning Full Gospel Ministries Senior Pastor Melvin L. Moore said the change is bittersweet for him and others who appreciated the longstanding tradition.

"I want to be optimistic about it. I want to have a wait-and-see attitude. But, I am somewhat concerned," Moore said.

But, they understand the village's goal of attracting new restaurants and people to spend more money, locally.

"Some are frightened because of what the future may hold. Some look at the communities that are around us and, certainly, how they've changed. South Holland has always been a safe place, a religious place, and what changes it might bring to this community," Moore said.

In a statement, Mayor Don De Graff says, in part, "South Holland is and always will be a community of faith, family and future. With this development, we look forward to a bright future of progress and development, but doing so in a way that holds steadfast to our longstanding values of faith and family."

While the village is now allowing alcohol in limited portions of town, as long as it's served with food, they have no interest, they said, in ever having liquor stores or saloons in South Holland.