Police investigating after man, woman found shot to death in South Holland home

Police are investigating a South Holland, IL shooting after Ann Turner and James Boyd were found dead in the 900th block of East 161st Street.

Police are investigating a South Holland, IL shooting after Ann Turner and James Boyd were found dead in the 900th block of East 161st Street.

Police are investigating a South Holland, IL shooting after Ann Turner and James Boyd were found dead in the 900th block of East 161st Street.

Police are investigating a South Holland, IL shooting after Ann Turner and James Boyd were found dead in the 900th block of East 161st Street.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in South Holland are investigating after two people were found shot to death in their home over the weekend.

Officers found the bodies of 30-year-old Ann Turner and 83-year-old James Boyd in their home near the 900th block of East 161st Street.

Both were found Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Officials say there have been no arrests, but there is no threat to the public.

Further information was not immediately available.