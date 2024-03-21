Upscale clothing store targeted in crash-and-grab burglary in South Shore, CPD says

A stolen Jeep crashed into an upscale clothing store The Shop 147 on Stony Island Avenue in South Shore in crash-and-grab burglary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stolen SUV was used in a crash-and-grab burglary at a South Shore clothing store Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The crime occurred at The Shops 147 in the 7200-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 2:58 a.m.

Police said a group of suspects used a Jeep to smash into the store and then took merchandise from the upscale clothing store.

The suspects then got into three waiting sedans and fled northbound, leaving the Jeep inside the store.

Two people at the scene said the Jeep used in the crash belonged to them and was stolen off the street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. They said police contacted them to tell them their car was used in a crime.

The store, which sells men's clothing including some high-end brands, was heavily damaged and glass cases were smashed.

The Jeep plowed through a protective metal door that pulls down over the storefront. I

The owner of a karate studio next door to The Shop 147 said this is the fourth time the clothing store has been targeted and that thieves made an unsuccessful attempt as recently as Wednesday.

"They didn't get in, it just hit the gate," Tac Karate owner Larry Tankson said. "It's like yesterday, they bent the gate up and today obviously it went right through this time...It's stupid. What's so valuable that your life, your ramming a car through and the car is probably stolen and you have all kinds of victims involved in this situation."

Police plan to have the stolen car towed out and taken into evidence. Meanwhile, police are looking for suspects in the case.

