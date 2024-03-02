Smash-and-grab thieves target Beverly clothing shop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are investigating a smash and grab in the city's Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At about 4:03 a.m. on Saturday, thieves used a vehicle to crash through the window of The Shop 147 near 95th and Claremont.

The suspects then grabbed store merchandise and took off in two Jeep SUVs outside the store, police said.

According to the store's website, the shop sells streetwear clothing.

No one in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.