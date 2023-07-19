2nd annual Southside SummerFest coming to Marist High School this weekend

The Second annual Southside SummerFest returns to the Marist High School Field this Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Second annual Southside SummerFest returns to the Marist High School Field this Saturday.

Father Tom Hurley is the former pastor of Old St. Pat's which hosts The World's Largest Block Party. He's now at Marist and has brought the concept there.

Fr. Hurley talked about what is new this year, how the festival came to be, what the festival raises money for and how people can get tickets.

Southside Summerfest is at Marist High School at 4200 West 115th Street in Chicago on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. For information and for tickets, visit