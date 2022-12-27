Southwest flight cancellations continue Tuesday, frustrating passengers at Chicago's Midway Airport

Southwest cancels 60% of all flights nationwide Tuesday; will take days to return to normal

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue Tuesday at Midway and O'Hare, with thousands more canceled flights across the U.S.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southwest Airlines continues Tuesday to deal with a crisis that has left thousands of passengers stranded all across the country.

Tuesday was expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel period at Midway Airport. Instead, southwest has canceled thousands of flights.

The U.S. Department of Transportation calls it unacceptable.

The cancellations have been frustrating for many people flying in and out of Midway Airport.

People are checking in for flights on Southwest Airlines hoping to get home.

Southwest canceled 60 percent of its flights nationwide Tuesday. On Monday, 70 percent were canceled.

Luggage continued to pile up at Midway's baggage claim, where hundreds of bags form a sea of luggage as far as the eye can see. But few are there to retrieve them. Bags are flying without their owners, and have been for days.

"Guess I should have just had a backpack 'cause now they're telling me the flight got canceled because they said there's not enough help, not enough stewardesses to manage a full flight. Now we're trying to recover our luggage but they're saying our luggage is going to the destination, to Raleigh Durham without us," said John Ruh, whose flight was canceled.

"I left New Orleans two and a half days ago. Cancelled. Delayed. Cancelled. Delayed. Cancelled," said Carolyn Irving, who was trying to find her bags. "Hopefully I can find my luggage because medication is in it. Gifts are in it. But you call, nobody's picking up."

Many waited more than five-and-a-half hours in line to re-book canceled flights. In any cases, the next available flight is days away.

The Cormacks of Naperville missed a cruise.

"I would just say I'm frustrated," Noelle Cormack said. "Like how could you not see this happening? Or how could they have prepared better for it?"

"We now are going to have to pay for our hotel because you had to cancel that as of yesterday," Kathie Cormack said. "We can't make that."

The cancellations are a result of bad weather wreaking havoc with Southwest's point-to-point network of flights, which is unique among major airlines.

"Southwest's problem is really is the system is out of kilter, and the snowstorm is moving, and they just haven't been able to reset the operation," said DePaul University professor and aviation expert Joe Schwieterman.

The U.S. Department of Transportation tweeted, "USDOT is concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

Southwest captain and union president Casey Murray told ABC News the situation was "catastrophic."

"It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our front line employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B, but we were dealt a really bad hand as far as Southwest is concerned," Murray said.

The flight attendant union also released a statement, saying in part, "Southwest Airlines has failed its employees once again, the result of years of refusal to modernize operations, notes TWU Local 556, the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants. And this time, it's on Christmas."

Southwest issued a statement addressing the situation, writing in part, "With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable.

"And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.

"We're working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us."

But according to one industry expert, passengers today may be entitled to more than that.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement saying, "At the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), the highest priority is to create a safe, secure and efficient environment for passengers and employees.

"With the support of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and CDA Commissioner Jamie L.Rhee, CDA staff, and partners at the airlines and the FAA, Chicago's airports support increased passenger volume over the holiday travel period.

"Passengers should check flight status with their airline in advance of coming to the airports."