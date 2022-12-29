Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue as luggage bags at Midway moved to secure location

The Southwest Airlines canceled more flights Thursday, with passenger luggage at Midway Airport moved to a secure location.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says the baggage has been moved to a secured facility.

Southwest has already canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide for Thursday.

The airline has also increased their operations about 20 percent in the last two days and is expected to be at 100 percent by this weekend.

Southwest also told the city the company is planning on reimbursing people whose flights were disrupted between Christmas Eve and this coming Monday.

Refund requests can be submitted through the company's website.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government will be keeping an eye on the airline.

"In order to restore that relationship with their customers, Southwest is going to have to not only make them financially whole, but find a way to really rebuild trust and confidence," Buttigieg said on Good Morning America.

Rebuilding trust among their employees is also going to take time. While things have improved significantly since Monday's chaos, the flight attendants union said for a while that the airline literally did not know where many of their crews were, as antiquated phone systems left them unable to handle the deluge of calls coming in from all over the country.

"There are still flight attendants that are stuck in hotels. Still people who are somewhere different than scheduling in the company thinks they are. We have a lot to unravel to make sure that people are properly compensated," said Corliss King, with the Flight Attendants Union, TWU Local 556.

The airline posted a video on Tuesday evening featuring CEO Bob Jordan.

"We're doing everything we can to return to normal operation," Jordan said in the video.