Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights out of Midway as part of major nationwide problem

800 flights canceled across the country
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights out of Midway were canceled or delayed today as part of a major nationwide problem.

The airline says the problem stems from Air Traffic Control issues and weather.

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations through the weekend while we work to recover our operation," Southwest said in a Tweet.



ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellationsthroughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2)

The flight tracking website FlightAware.com shows that Southwest canceled more than 800 flights Saturday across the country and there were delays impacting more than 1,000 flights.
