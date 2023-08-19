Special Olympics Chicago's inaugural 'Golden Games' to honor current, retired athletes

Special Olympics Chicago and the Chicago Park District will host the first-ever Golden Games, celebrating both current and retired athletes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They've spent a lifetime training, competing and winning gold, bronze and silver medals, and now for the first-time ever, Special Olympics Chicago/SCC (SOC/SCC) and the Chicago Park District will join forces to host the first-ever Golden Games to celebrate current and retired athletes ages 45 and above, from August 21-23. For three full days, more than 150 athletes and 50 coaches from various Chicago Park District locations, will enjoy a mix of sports skills/competitions and social activities at locations across the city.

Athletes will vary in age from age 45 and above, with the oldest person participating at the young age of 74. Two athletes, Amelia Hernandez, 66, and Brett Bartz, 64, who took part in the original 1968 games that were held at Soldier Field, will also be participating in Golden Games.

Sporting events include Bowling, Track and Field, Basketball Skills, Softball Skills, Bocce, Fishing, Archery, and Adaptive Bicycles. Social activities will include picnics, a Chicago White Sox game - where athletes will be acknowledged for all the stadium fans to see, an evening reception dinner dance, and shared meals. Athletes and coaches will stay at the Hilton Chicago throughout Golden Games.

All social and sporting activities, including meals and transportation, is fully funded by the Special Olympics Chicago program. All activities are free for participants and coaches.

Following is a schedule of activities (schedule to change):

Monday, August 21:

Bowling and Chicago White Sox game

10:30 am - 1:30 pm: Bowling; Location: Waveland Bowl: 3700 North Western Ave.; Chicago, Ill

4:30 pm: Special Guests at Chicago White Sox game with a Patio Party and dinner;

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field: 333 W 35th St.; Chicago, IL

Tuesday, August 22:

Sporting Competitions and Dinner Dance

10:00 am: Basketball Skills, Softball Skills, Bocce, Track and Field events;

Location: Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately: 10201 S Cottage Grove Ave; Chicago, Ill;

Note: Lunch Break from activities at 12:00 pm

6:00 pm: Golden Games Dinner Dance;

Location: Hilton Chicago; 720 S. Michigan Ave; Chicago, Ill.

Wednesday, August 23:

Adventure Day, Awards, and Closing Ceremonies

10:00 am: Fishing, Archery, Adaptive Bicycles, Nature Rides, Animal Show, Northerly Island Tours;

Location: Northerly Island; 1521 Linn White Drive; Chicago, Ill.

Note: Lunch break from activities at approximately 12:30 pm; all activities resume at 1:00 pm

2:00 pm: Awards Ceremony for all participants in Golden Games

"The newly created Golden Games gives us the opportunity to really shine the spotlight on our older athletes in a fun way, where they can gather and enjoy experiences they may not otherwise have the opportunity to do so," said Ray Baker, President of the Board of Directors of SOC/SCC. "Many of these athletes have competed in our programming since they were eight years old, so to be able to participate in Golden Games - in the city where Special Olympics was born - really brings their sporting careers full circle. We are so looking forward to the Golden Games and to bring our athletes together in a new way that focuses not only on sports, but social activities where they can gather and enjoy some fun days and evenings together."

Special Olympics Chicago provides year-round programming and events to thousands of athletes within the city who have intellectual disabilities, and participate in Special Olympics programs through the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Schools. In addition to sports, SOC/SCC also funds cultural institution partnerships, arts programming, an athlete-produced cable access television show, art and music therapy for diverse learners in CPS schools, cooking nights, special events, field trips, and more.