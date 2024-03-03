Chicago Polar Plunge 2024: thousands brave frigid Lake Michigan to support Special Olympics Chicago

Thousands showed up the Lake Michigan to plunge into the water to help raise funds for Special Olympics Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands braved the cold waters of Lake on Sunday morning.

This year the 24th Annual Chicago Polar Plunge took place at North Avenue Beach.

Although we are waking up to above average temperatures, the water is still a frigid 38 degrees.

This year is expected to be the largest plunge to date in Chicago with more than 5,200 people registered to jump in.

The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Chicago. The plunge has raised millions of dollars over the years.

Funds help pay for transportation to events for athletes, uniforms, sports equipment, and more.

Unlike other plunges in the state, all of the money raised in the city stays in Chicago to support local athletes.

Organizers say they have already raised nearly $2 million this year alone.