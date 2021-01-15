Chicago speed cameras begin issuing warning tickets for drivers going 6 mph over limit Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's speed cameras will be giving out more tickets starting Friday.
In the past, those cameras ticketed drivers going 10 miles-per-hour above the speed limit. Now, tickets will go to anyone going six or more miles-per-hour over the limit.
From now until March 1, drivers will just get a warning. After that, penalties start at $35 for cars driving between 6-10 miles-per-hour over the limit.
Tickets for cars going 11 miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit remain at $100.
A map of Chicago's speed cameras can be found at webapps1.chicago.gov/traffic.
