Chicago speed cameras begin issuing warning tickets for drivers going 6 mph over limit Friday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's speed cameras will be giving out more tickets starting Friday.

In the past, those cameras ticketed drivers going 10 miles-per-hour above the speed limit. Now, tickets will go to anyone going six or more miles-per-hour over the limit.

From now until March 1, drivers will just get a warning. After that, penalties start at $35 for cars driving between 6-10 miles-per-hour over the limit.

Tickets for cars going 11 miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit remain at $100.

New laws 2021: Illinois laws that took effect January 1

A map of Chicago's speed cameras can be found at webapps1.chicago.gov/traffic.
