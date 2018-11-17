Speeding driver crashes into 2 Near North Side buildings

CHICAGO (WLS) --A driver was hurt after crashing into two buildings in the Near North Side neighborhood early Saturday.
Witnesses to the accident said the driver was speeding just before they crashed into the buildings in the 700 block of North State Street near West Superior Street.
Firefighters had to extract the driver from the vehicle.
The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No other injuries have been reported. The extent of the damage to the buildings is also currently unknown.