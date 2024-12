A New Nightmare

An Illinois inmate serving prison time after a failed drug test was housed with a convicted heinous murderer.

An Illinois inmate serving prison time after a failed drug test was housed with a convicted heinous murderer.

An Illinois inmate serving prison time after a failed drug test was housed with a convicted heinous murderer.

An Illinois inmate serving prison time after a failed drug test was housed with a convicted heinous murderer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois inmate serving prison time after a failed drug test was housed with a convicted heinous murderer.

Now that man is dead, and months after no arrest, his family has turned to the ABC7 I-Team in their search for answers.

Chuck Goudie and the I-Team uncover alarming safety concerns at a state prison, Monday night after the game on Eyewitness News.