SPORTS

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies finalizing deal, ESPN reports

EMBED </>More Videos

Bryce Harper signs with Philadelphia Phillies. Watch the report from Jamie Apody on 6abc.com.

PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper are finalizing an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN.

Jeff Passan tweeted the news Thursday afternoon, saying Harper's deal with the Phillies will be for $330 million, "a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton, league sources tell ESPN."

Harper, a six-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP award winner, was one of the most sought after free agents on the market.

The 26-year-old right fielder led Washington with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and 130 walks last season.

EMBED More News Videos

Here are fast facts about Bryce Harper



According to the Washington Post, Harper turned down an "aggressive offer" from the Nationals which included no opt-outs and was less than the $400 million it was speculated Harper and his agent Scott Boras were seeking.

In his career, Harper has with 184 homers, 521 RBIs and a .900 OPS. He also was the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year.

As free agency heated up, the Phillies met with both Harper and Manny Machado. ESPN reports Machado has agreed to a $300 million 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

Owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak flew to Las Vegas to speak to Harper.

"I think it was really positive," Middleton said. "We really got to see the man. We watched the player for years, but we got to understand the man, what he'd be like in the dugout, the clubhouse, the community."
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas. Watch this exclusive report from Action News at 11pm on January 12, 2019.



Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he thought he and Harper "really bonded."

"We just hit it off," Kapler said on MLB Network. "He's an easy guy to talk to and he certainly is especially competitive."

Kapler said another thing the two bonded over was food.

"He loves food and Philadelphia has an incredible food scene, among the best in the country, if you ask me."

He took at a trip to Philadelphia in December to meet with Phillies executives at Citizens Bank Park.
EMBED More News Videos

Manny Machado visits Phillies. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 20, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesbaseballMLBu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NHL Power Rankings: 31 players who need a strong final stretch
Hawks, Bulls to begin back-to-back set
The player we should talk about more in 2019 on all 30 teams
Notre Dame 2019 spring football preview: Can Irish remain CFP caliber?
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet identified
No bail for teen charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Illinois property taxes are 2nd highest in the country, report finds
Doctor wrestles gun from double amputee who shot him
Metra service disrupted near Union Station for Amtrak computer problems
World's smallest baby goes home after months of treatment
Man set to be executed for killing estranged wife's family
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Show More
Ex-officer accused of disturbing crime involving mother and child
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Fire risk: Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500K vehicles
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
More News