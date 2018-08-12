SPORTS
Carrasco strikes out 9 as Indians hold off White Sox 9-7

CHICAGO -- Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians held off the Chicago White Sox for a 9-7 win on Sunday.

AL Central-leading Cleveland had a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, and almost blew it. Run-scoring singles by Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith trimmed the Indians' lead to 9-5 in the ninth before manager Terry Francona replaced Dan Otero with Cody Allen.
Adam Engel greeted the closer with a two-run triple before Allen struck out Nicky Delmonico and Yolmer Sanchez for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Carrasco (14-6) allowed one run and three hits. He retired his final 16 batters.

Melky Cabrera hit a three-run homer against one of his former teams, helping the Indians take two of three in the series. Jason Kipnis and Yandy Diaz, who was called up to replace injured slugger Edwin Encarnacion, had three hits apiece.

Engel finished three hits and three RBI, including a solo drive in the eighth. He also added another outstanding catch to his resume, robbing Yonder Alonso of a potential three-run homer with a leaping catch in center in the top half of the eighth.

He made two similar plays against the New York Yankees in Chicago's previous series.

The Indians supported Carrasco with four runs in the first and two more in the second.

Alonso hit a two-out RBI single before Cabrera hit a drive to center for a 4-0 lead. Kipnis and Diaz hit RBI singles in the second against Dylan Covey (4-9).

The White Sox scored their lone run off Carrasco on Daniel Palka's groundout in the first. Carrasco has won six of his last eight starts.

Covey (4-9) allowed six runs and seven hits in just 2 2/3 innings. He is 1-8 with an 8.94 ERA in his last 10 starts.

The Indians improved to 10-3 against the White Sox this season. Cleveland also is 37-17 against the AL Central.

The White Sox have lost five of six.

ON THE MOVE

Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day disabled list. He has a right hand contusion and some swelling in his left biceps.

Diaz was promoted from the minors. The infielder hit .293 in 98 games at Triple-A Columbus. He also was leading the International League in walks (70) and on-base percentage (.409) at the time of the move.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (right ankle) was sore after being struck by a line drive in his start Saturday. Francona said he doubts the soreness would cause Bauer to miss his next start. "He's got an extra day anyway," Francona said. ... RHP Corey Kluber (illness) was feeling better after he was sent back to the hotel on Saturday, Francona said. Kluber is expected to make his scheduled start on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Homer Bailey (1-9, 6.19 ERA) on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (4-9, 4.30 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series at Detroit on Monday. RHP Artie Lewicki (0-2, 4.76 ERA) pitches for the Tigers.

