Chicago Bears 2021 schedule to be released by NFL Wednesday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' 2021 full season schedule will be released by the NFL on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, the NFL and the Bears will play a 17-game regular season schedule.

The Bears already know who they will play in 2021, with games against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both home and away. At home, the Bears will play the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. On the road, they will play the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and the defensing Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: Sources: Chicago Bears voted against 17-game season

Last season, the Bears went 8-8 and lost in hte first round of the playoffs to the New Orleans Saints. The Bears go into the season with new options at quarterback, with veteran free agent signing Andy Dalton and their first round draft pick Justin Fields.

The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Monday Night Football kicks off with Ravens v. Raiders matchup

Also starting at 7 p.m. CT, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.
