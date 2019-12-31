Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches ahead of new year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' season is over, and to end the year four coaches have been let go, according to a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears official Twitter page tweeted out that they have decided to "part ways" with four of its coaches.

RELATED: Bears commit to Mitchell Trubisky as QB starter in 2020

Tight End coach Kevin Gilbride, Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich, Offensive Line coach Harry Hiestand, and Assistant Special Teams coach Brock Olivo were all listed as those who will not be returning to the sideline in 2020.



The Bears ended the season with an 8-8 record.
