Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches ahead of new year

The Chicago Bears official Twitter page tweeted out that they have decided to "part ways" with four of its coaches.
Tight End coach Kevin Gilbride, Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich, Offensive Line coach Harry Hiestand, and Assistant Special Teams coach Brock Olivo were all listed as those who will not be returning to the sideline in 2020.
The Bears ended the season with an 8-8 record.