Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches ahead of new year

The #Bears have parted ways with the following coaches:

Kevin Gilbride (TE)

Mark Helfrich (OC)

Harry Hiestand (OL)

Brock Olivo (Asst. ST) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 31, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' season is over, and to end the year four coaches have been let go, according to a tweet Tuesday afternoon.The Chicago Bears official Twitter page tweeted out that they have decided to "part ways" with four of its coaches.Tight End coach Kevin Gilbride, Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich, Offensive Line coach Harry Hiestand, and Assistant Special Teams coach Brock Olivo were all listed as those who will not be returning to the sideline in 2020.The Bears ended the season with an 8-8 record.