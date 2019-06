CHICAGO (WLS) -- South Side baseball fans are rejoicing after Tuesday night's game one of the Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field.Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the White Sox a 3-1 victory. In 2017, the Cubs traded Jimenez to the White Sox as part of a trade that brought Jose Quintana to the North Side.Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic gets underway at Wrigley Field at 7 p.m. and you can watch it on ABC7. Lucas Giolito will be on the mound for the Sox and Jon Lester gets the start for the Cubs.